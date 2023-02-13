Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering students secure first place in Hackathon

Bhimavaram: The SRKR Engineering College students secured first place at national-level 24-hour hackathon competitions organised by the Information Technology department. The first prize carried a cash reward of Rs 10,000.

Third year students of Artificial Intelligence Data Science Gontu Narasimha Reddy, Addala Venkatalakshmi and Shravani prepared an e-Commerce website, which would supply products to the consumers at the lowest possible expenditure.

Second prize including a cash award of Rs 6,000 was bagged by Jakkala Satwik Bhushan, Kontani Grishma, Dommeti Vishnuvardhan, Dodla Sushma, Prema Jyothi Kishore and Enoc Vanam Batina of Anil Neerukonda Institute of Technology and Sciences (ANITS) from Visakhapatnam.

Third prize was won by IT students Billa Manoj Manfred, Gandham Sai Trja, Thota Chandrika, Goli VN Lakshmi Bhavani, Gundapuneni Aiswarya, Bodepu Lakshmi Sai Joharika and Gandham Vinaya Kartik of SRKR Engineering College here. It carried a cash reward of Rs 3,000.

Consolation prize was given to the students of Viswakarma Institute of Information Technology from Pune.

The partner of Hackathon competitions Brain O' Vision announced that they would provide one-month free training to 42 students who exhibited exemplary talent in the competitions.

SRKR Engineering College president Sagi Prasada Raju, secretary and correspondent SRK Nishant Varma and Principal Dr M Jagapati Raju congratulated the students who participated in the competitions. They distributed prizes to the winners.

College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, IT department head Dr BhVS Ramakrishnam Raju, coordinator Dr I Hemalatha, Brain O Vision founder CEO D Ganesh Nag, convener Dr K Kishore

Raju and others were present.