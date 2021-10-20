Bhimavaram: Startup House to encourage young engineers

Bhimavaram: Startup House would help the young engineers to make their dreams come true, said the company's founder and CEO Dr P Vinod Kumar addressing the young engineers on the premises of the SRKR Engineering College here on Tuesday.

Several students from the IT Computers department expressed interest in research on cyber security stating that it was the need of the hour.

Dr Vinod Kumar told the students that the Startup House would collect the ideas of all the students across the country and the winner would be helped to launch startups at a cost of Rs one crore.

College CEO Nishant Varma pointed out that fifty per cent of the 130 crore people in the country are young people. He appealed to the young people to strive for launching startups.

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju exhorted the youth to launch good companies and bring laurels to the country.

College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju, Placement Cell Dean KR Satyanarayana, Dr BHVN Lakshmi, Startup House executive M Venugopal and others participated.