Bhimili People Ready to Support Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

The Bhimili Constituency witnessed a grand election campaign meeting in Padmanabham Mandal, with a large crowd enthusiastically showing their support for Muttamshetti Srinivasa Rao, the candidate representing the constituency. The event, which took place on 28th April 2024, saw the presence of esteemed guests such as Yampip Kantubhotu Rambabu, Sunkari Giri, YV Subbareddy, and Botsa Jhansi.

During the meeting, Botsa Jhansi urged the attendees to take responsibility and vote for a leader like Avanti, who has consistently shown dedication towards the welfare of the people in Bhimili. Yampip Kantubhotu Rambabu highlighted the significant developments that have taken place under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with the support of Avanti Garu.

In his address, Avanti Garu expressed his commitment to providing excellent services to the people of Bhimili, emphasizing the importance of voting for leaders who prioritize the well-being of their constituents. He also criticized the previous TDP government for making false promises and failing to deliver on their commitments.

Furthermore, YCP Party President Korad Lakshmana Rao and other party leaders commended the efforts of Yampip Kantubhotu Rambabu for organizing a successful election campaign meeting. The event saw the active participation of various party members and supporters, signifying the unity and determination of the Bhimili people in supporting Muttamshetty Srinivasa Rao in the upcoming elections.





Delete Edit



