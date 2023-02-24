Bhumana, MP inspect Gangamma temple works

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with MP Gurumoorthy inspected the construction works of Tathayagunta Gangamma temple here on Thursday.

The officials were directed to complete the temple construction, which is going on at a fast pace, by May 1. The MLA told the officials that the rejuvenated temple should be ready for inauguration before the annual Gangamma Jatra this year.

He also wanted the officials that the temple should reflect our ancient heritage and culture and be an added attraction not only to devotees but also the pilgrims arriving from various places to Tirumala to popularise Goddess Gangamma shrine nationwide.