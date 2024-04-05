Live
Bhuvaneswari praises commitment of TDP cadres
Criticises YSRCP govt for blaming TDP chief Naidu for its failures
Kadapa: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari delivered a poignant speech to party workers during her visit to the 44th ward here on Thursday. She highlighted and appreciated the unwavering support of activists towards the TDP.
In her address, Bhuvaneswari condemned the alleged atrocities and suppression of TDP workers under the YSRCP government.
She emphasised the importance of Chandrababu Naidu's leadership for the state's development and prosperity, urging the people to recognise his contributions and envision the progress that could be achieved under his governance.
Drawing attention to the lack of job opportunities and industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh during the YSRCP rule, Bhuvaneswari criticised the government's handling of key issues such as ganja cultivation, sand mafia, land encroachments, and cheap liquor. She accused the YSRCP leadership of deflecting blame onto Chandrababu Naidu for its own shortcomings and failures.
Asserting TDP's commitment to the welfare of the people, Bhuvaneswari pledged support to TDP workers and urged them to stand firm in the face of adversity.
She emphasised the importance of truth and integrity in the upcoming elections, urging TDP workers to strive for victory and uphold the party's principles.
During her visit to Pedda Shettipalli village in Proddatur, Bhuvaneswari extended financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to family of Kurapati Radha, who died due to anguish over arrest of party chief Naidu in September 2023 , symbolising the party's solidarity and support during challenging times.