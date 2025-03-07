Bhuwaneswari lays foundation for NTR Trust building

Vijayawada: NTR Memorial Trust managing trustee Nara Bhuwaneswari laid foundation for NTR Trust building at Teachers colony in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari said that the NTR Memorial Trust has been organising services from Hyderabad and now foundation was laid for trust building in Vijayawada to render more services to people in the region. She said the construction of the trust building will be completed by February 2026 and services will be started. She noted that the Euphoria music programme organised recently in Vijayawada to help the Thalassemia patients received good response.

The NTR Trust managing trustee said that the trust has been providing services in education, health and employment sectors. Trust has been running Sanjeevani health clinics and provided health services to 1.6 lakh people spending Rs 4.2 crore. Besides, 14,056 health camps were organised to benefit 20 lakh people at a cost of Rs 22 crore. Free education is being provided to children of poor parents and as part of it, 2,020 children are studying in a school in Challapalli.

Bhuvaneswari said that the NTR Trust has been organising more services during natural calamities. She said the trust has been organising a Ntrifull app in which 16 nutritionists will provide services. She said the trust has been organising several services for the welfare of women.