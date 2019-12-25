Bible shows the way on several issues: N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said the message of peace, love and mercy spread by Jesus Christ was useful to the mankind for ever and felt every one should follow it. Naidu along with other TDP leaders participated in the X-Mas celebrations at Saint Paul's Cathedral in Patamata on Wednesday. He cut the cake and distributed to the faithful. Speaking on the occasion, the former chief minister said that he was delighted to take part in the X-Mas celebrations and recalled that he attended the celebrations for the second time in the church. He said we can find solutions to many problems in the Bible and added that he prayed for the well-being of mankind.



Naidu said Bible teaches how to treat human beings and spread the message of peace and love. He reminded that the TDP government distributed X-Mas gifts and rendered financial assistance to the Christians in the state. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas, former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, former mayor P Anuradha and others participated in the X-Mas celebrations.