Bicycles distributed

Addanki: Aspart of the free bicycle distribution initiative across Addanki constituency, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed 208 bicycles to students of Zilla Parishad High School at Uppumaguluru in Ballikurava mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the programme was launched to ensure no government school student misses classes due to travel difficulties. Initially planned for Classes 8 and 9, the scheme was expanded to cover Classes 6 through 10 following students’ requests. Inter and Polytechnic students also received bicycles, each one valued at Rs 6,000, through donor contributions. Of the approximately 11,400 bicycles required, over 7,000 have already been distributed. Kishore Granites, NGO ASSIST contributed 1,000 bicycles each, while SEIL contributed 2,000 bicycles, with additional support from CSR funds.

Minister Ravi Kumar urged students to achieve 100 per cent pass rate in Class 10 and called on village elders to actively support local schools. TDP leaders and workers attended the event.