Bicycles to all high school students by Sankranti

Addanki: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar announced that free bicycles will be distributed to all high school students in Addanki constituency by Sankranti festival. He distributed 205 bicycles to students at ZP High School in Budawada of J Panguluru mandal, Bapatla district, on Friday.

Minister Gottipati called upon industrialists, businesspeople, and others to participate in the P4 initiative. He said that bicycles were provided through the P4 programme using CSR funds from Megha Company and the Netherlands-based More Foundation.

Interacting with students, the Minister enquired about the facilities in the school and assured that all students from classes 6-10 in Addanki constituency would receive free bicycles by Sankranti. He noted that distribution has already been completed in some mandals, with the remaining areas to be covered within the coming months. The Minister said that under Minister Lokesh’s guidance, quality uniforms and books have been provided to students, with special attention given to mid-day meal programmes. He emphasised that no student should be deprived of education due to a lack of transportation, advising students and parents about cycling safety.

Later, at Addanki municipal office, the minister distributed Chief Minister Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 1,18,43,916 to 218 beneficiaries and Letters of Credit valued at Rs 9 lakh to five recipients. He highlighted the coalition government’s focus on public health, describing the new health insurance policy under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a milestone in state history. He said that the policy is aimed at providing better medical services to the poor despite financial challenges from the previous YSRCP government’s ‘mismanagement’.