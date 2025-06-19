Bike thief arrested, 30 bikes recovered

Kurnool: In a breakthrough, the Gonegandla police have arrested a bike thief, and recovered 30 two-wheelers from him, worth about Rs 35 lakh. Kurnool district SP Vikrant Patil briefed the media at the district police parade grounds on Wednesday.

SP Patil said several complaints were received regarding bike thefts in Kurnool, Yemmiganur, and Gonegandla regions. Special teams were formed to investigate the matter and track down the accused.

Acting on credible information, Gonegandla police arrested Kurva Venkatesh (20) near Sunkulamma temple on the outskirts of Gonegandla on Wednesday. The accused is the son of Kurva Bajari and native of Peddamarriveedu village in Gonegandla mandal.

During interrogation, Venkatesh confessed of stealing 30 bikes from Kurnool, Yemmiganur, Gonegandla, Devanakonda, Kodumur, Orvakal, and surrounding areas. The stolen vehicles were recovered from his old residence in Peddamarriveedu village.

SP Vikrant Patil further explained that the accused worked as a daily wage labourer and resorted to theft due to financial difficulties and alcohol addiction. He found it easy to steal unattended parked motorcycles, especially from bus stands and residential areas, using duplicate keys. The stolen vehicles were later sold to farmers in rural areas for Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 each.

The SP stated that the recovered bikes will be returned to their rightful owners after verification through chassis numbers. He also mentioned that two more suspects were involved and will be apprehended soon.