Just In
Bike thief held, 21 bikes worth `15 lakh recovered
SP Siddharth Kaushal inspecting the recovered bikes in Proddatur on Monday
Proddatur (Kadapa district): Proddatur III town police have arrested a serial motorcycle thief, Bathala Ankaiah, who was responsible for a spree of motorcycle thefts in the region. The arrest came after a detailed investigation into the case of Gorla Eswaraiah, who reported theft of his motorcycle parked near old bus stand, Korrapadu road on January 26. Ankaiah (48), resident of Shavukarla stress in Duvvur town, was found in possession of a stolen TVS XL and after questioning, police recovered 20 stolen motorcycles hidden in an abandoned house on town outskirts. The value of these recovered motorcycles is Rs 15 lakh.
CI K Venkat Ramana, Head Constable G Sreenivasulu and constables Thirumalaiah, Dastagiri, Lakshmikanth Reddy and Dhananjaneya were among those, who nabbed Bathala Ankaiah. SP Siddharth Kaushal has commended the exemplary efforts of the police personnel in resolving motorcycle thefts.