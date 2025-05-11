Bike thieves held, 50 vehicles recovered

Vijayawada: Kankipadu police nabbed a four-member gang and seized 50 two wheelers, which the gang have stolen in five districts during the past few years. The gang stolen vehicles in Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Eluru and Bapatla districts, under the limits of 17 police stations and the approximate value of seized vehicles is Rs 21.46 lakh.

The gang members are identified as Mohammed Rizwan of Nizam Pet, Machilipatnam; Kesana Suresh, Shaik Ibrahim Basha and Kola Krishna Rao from Koduru mandal, Krishna district.

The gang members mainly target worship places like temples, churches, mosques, function halls, hospitals and other public places and open the lock with the duplicate keys. They always wear helmets during robbery.

They robbed vehicles under the police station limits, Kankipadu, Pedana, Bandar Taluka, Chilakalapudi, Inaguduru, R Pet, Gudivada two town, Gudivada rural, Gudlavalleru in Krishna district. Bhavanipuram, Machavaram, Vijayawada two town police station in Vijayawada. Kothapeta and Mangalagiri police stations in Guntur district, Eluru in Eluru district and Repalle in Bapatla district.

Police have booked 34 cases in five districts on vehicles theft. As per specific information, Kankipadu police have nabbed the gang in Kankipadu on Saturday. Following the orders of Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao and under the supervision of Gannavaram DSP C H Srinivasa Rao, Kankipadu CI J Murali and his team successfully nabbed the gang and confiscated 50 vehicles.

Krishna district SP R Gangadhara Rao has congratulated the Kankipadu police for arresting the gang and confiscating the stolen two wheelers.