BIS stresses on quality standards for ’Made in India’ products

Vijayawada: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is intensifying its focus on ensuring that both domestically manufactured goods and imported products adhere to Indian quality standards, said A Ramalingeswara Raju, additional director of the department of industries.

Speaking at an ‘Industrial Meet’ held here on Thursday, organised by BIS in collaboration with the department of industries and the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises India (FSME), Ramalingeswara Raju highlighted the significant presence of 1.6 million MSMEs and 1,100 large-scale industries in Andhra Pradesh. He noted that a large number of small industries often hesitate to obtain BIS certification due to perceived high costs, despite its crucial role in exporting goods.

“In the evolving landscape, obtaining certification has become much easier,” Ramalingeswara Raju stated, adding that both central and state governments are providing subsidies to help MSMEs acquire BIS certification.

Prem Sajini Patnala, BIS director, emphasised that BIS is the sole authority for setting standards in India. She clarified that BIS certification is mandatory for the manufacturing, storage, and sale of products within the country. Currently, 816 product categories require compulsory BIS certification. Additionally, products from other countries must also obtain BIS certification to be sold in India.

Patnala further stated that BIS conducts inspections twice annually and will carry out raids based on complaints. She urged consumers to use the BIS Care app to file complaints if a product’s quality control details appear online fewer than two times.

Notably, a recent decision at the first state-level meeting on standardisation, chaired by the AP Chief Secretary, mandated the inclusion of Indian standards in the State government’s procurement policy.

K L N Prakash Rao, chairman of FSME, highlighted that the presence of a BIS mark serves as proof of a product’s assured quality. ”Today, everyone’s interest in quality has increased. Implementing the BIS mark has the potential to enhance product quality,” he remarked.

Ventkatrao, joint director of the industries, reiterated the importance of the BIS mark for MSMEs in the state to achieve global growth. He also confirmed the availability of central and state government subsidies for BIS mark certification.

Deputy director Vivek Reddy delivered a comprehensive presentation covering BIS activities, how to download Indian standards, the application process for BIS licenses, Quality Control Orders (QCOs), the BIS Care app, Standards Watch, and BIS’s hand-holding initiatives for MSMEs.

Over 100 industry representatives attended the meeting with the BIS Director addressing their questions during the session.