Bishop Jaya Rao’s birthday celebrated

Eluru: The 60th birthday celebrations of Bishop Polimera Jaya Rao were held with great joy and reverence at St Joseph Dental College. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop Emeritus of Bombay, as the chief guest.

Also present were Sir Joaquim F Resi, senior advocate practicing at the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India; Vicar General Rev Fr P Bala; members of the VDMC Trust; Rev Fr Moses, Secretary and Correspondent of St Joseph Dental College; Dr N Sleeva Raju, Principal; as well as faculty, staff, and students of the institution.

The celebration was a memorable occasion filled with heartfelt tributes, gratitude, and blessings for Bishop Polimera Jaya Rao’s dedicated service and spiritual leadership.