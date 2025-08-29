  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bishop Jaya Rao’s birthday celebrated

Bishop Jaya Rao’s birthday celebrated
x

The 60th birthday celebrations of Bishop Polimera Jaya Rao

Highlights

Eluru: The 60th birthday celebrations of Bishop Polimera Jaya Rao were held with great joy and reverence at St Joseph Dental College. The event was...

Eluru: The 60th birthday celebrations of Bishop Polimera Jaya Rao were held with great joy and reverence at St Joseph Dental College. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop Emeritus of Bombay, as the chief guest.

Also present were Sir Joaquim F Resi, senior advocate practicing at the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court of India; Vicar General Rev Fr P Bala; members of the VDMC Trust; Rev Fr Moses, Secretary and Correspondent of St Joseph Dental College; Dr N Sleeva Raju, Principal; as well as faculty, staff, and students of the institution.

The celebration was a memorable occasion filled with heartfelt tributes, gratitude, and blessings for Bishop Polimera Jaya Rao’s dedicated service and spiritual leadership.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick