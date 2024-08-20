  • Menu
BJP activist murdered at Adoni

BJP activist murdered at Adoni
Uppari Sekanna (File picture)

Highlights

  • The 45-year-old who was earlier associated with YSRCP, joined the saffron party recently
  • Killers slit his throat while he was sleeping in front of his house

Adoni (Kurnool district): A BJP activist was murdered at Pedda Harivanam village in Adoni constituency on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Uppari Sekanna (45).

According to Adoni DSP Somanna, police received information that a person was found dead in a pool of blood. Based on the information, the police rushed to the spot and identified the victim as Sekanna, who was murdered while he was sleeping in front of his house on Sunday night.

It is learnt that the deceased was working as a beldar and he frequently migrated to Bengaluru to earn a living.

Sekanna who was associated with YSRCP earlier had recently joined BJP. Sekanna had two wives and some time ago his second wife filed a case against Sekanna over family despite at Bengaluru when the duo had gone to work there. Apart from family issues, the deceased reported to have no rivalry with anyone.

Police registered a case of murder and are investigating.

