Live
Just In
BJP activists elated in Guntur
BJP leaders celebrated the Mahayuti's victory in Maharashtra at the Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Saturday.
Guntur : BJP leaders celebrated the Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra at the Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Saturday.
The party activists burst crackers and distributed sweets.
Speaking on the occasion, senior BJP leader Jupudi Ranga Raju hailed the party’s victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections. He pointed out that Mahayuti has won over 230 Assembly seats. He thanked the voters of Maharashtra for supporting the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. By voting for Mahayuti, the voters in Maharashtra extended their full support to the leadership of PM Modi, he said.
BJP leaders Yadlapati Swaruparani, Sankkayala Umasankar, Palapati Ravi Kumar, Kokkera Srinivas Yadav and Velagaleti Gangadhar were among those who participated in the victory celebrations.