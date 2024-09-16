  • Menu
BJP Andhra Pradesh to Organise Seva Pakhwada Celebrations in Honor of PM Narendra Modi's Birthday

In celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit has planned a series of Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) events from September 17 to October 2.

In celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit has planned a series of Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) events from September 17 to October 2. The 15-day program aims to promote social service, cleanliness drives, and community welfare across all districts of the state.

The event include:

- Blood Donation Camps: To be held on September 17, 18, and 19 across all districts, encouraging people to participate in this life-saving initiative.

- Tree Plantation Drive: Named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the campaign will take place from September 17 to October 2, emphasising environmental conservation.

- Cleanliness and Donation Drives: From September 18 to 24, cleanliness campaigns will be conducted in schools and hospitals, along with the distribution of essential supplies.

- Free Health Camps: On September 23, free health check-up camps will be organised for women above 60 years of age in every assembly constituency.

- Tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya: On September 25, BJP workers will offer floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at every booth.

- Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations: On October 2, cleanliness drives will be conducted around Mahatma Gandhi statues, along with tributes and Khadi product promotions.

Additionally, a felicitation ceremony will be held to honour athletes who participated in the Paris Paralympics 2024. The events will also showcase exhibitions with the benefits achieved during Prime Minister Modi's governance.




