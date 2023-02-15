BJP announces candidates for 3 MLC graduates' seats

Vijayawada: The BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for three graduates' constituencies for the MLC election in the state, which is scheduled to be held on March 13.

The saffron party nominated S Dayakar Reddy, N Raghavendra and P V N Madhav for the three graduates' seats in the AP Legislative Council. Madhav, a sitting MLC, is testing his fortunes once again. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 9 released MLC poll schedule for biennial elections to the Legislative Council to elect 13 MLCs, eight from local authorities and five from graduates and teachers' constituencies.

The eight local authority constituencies are Nellore, West Godavari, East Godavari, Srikakulam, Chittoor and Kurnool, whose sitting members are going to retire on May 1 and Anantapur and Kadapa, whose MLCs will retire on March 29. The three graduates' constituencies going for polls are Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor, Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool and Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam.

The two teachers' constituencies are Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool. All these five sitting MLCs will retire on March 29. According to the Election Commission, notification for MLC elections will be issued on February 16. The last date of filing nominations is February 23. Polling will be held on March 13 and the counting of votes will take place on March 16.