Just In
BJP betrayed AP on bifurcation assurances
BJP government at Centre has betrayed the people of AP by denying Special Category Status (SCS) as per assurances made while dividing the state, lamented Prathyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi (PHSS) district president Golivi NarsuNaidu.
The PHSS members along with Left parties and its affiliated unions staged agitation in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) office on Tuesday on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. They demanded the BJP government at the Centre to fulfil its promises made during bifurcation, including special funds for backward regions, Visakhapatnam railway zone. Instead of establishing various industries and educational institutions, the BJP government has decided to sell public sector units like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), they alleged. They appealed to people to teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming elections as it has betrayed people of AP.