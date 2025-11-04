BJP celebrates Women’s World Cup triumph

Vijayawada: Jubilant celebrations erupted at the BJP state office in Vijayawada following India’s historic victory in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. Fireworks lit up the sky as party leaders and activists rejoiced, hailing the achievement as a proud moment for the nation.

BJP State President PVN Madhav led the celebrations and congratulated Team India for their extraordinary performance. He said the Indian women cricketers have brought glory to the nation and proven that Indian women can excel on the world stage. Senior party leaders, including State General Secretaries Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, Matta Prasad, Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna, State Vice-President Nirmala Kishore, State Secretary Boddu Naga Lakshmi, BJYM State President Shiva Kumar Reddy, Mahila Morcha State President Nishidha Raju, Kisan Morcha President Chigurupati Kumara Swamy, SC Morcha President Panatala Suresh, Minority Morcha President Syed Basha, BJP NTR District President Adduri Sri Ram, Social Media In-Charge Adusumilli Keshav Kant, and others, participated in the celebrations along with several activists.

Meanwhile, Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President and MP Kesineni Sivanath congratulated the Indian women’s team on their World Cup victory. He said the team’s collective brilliance has created new history in Indian cricket and will inspire generations of women athletes. Sivanath also lauded Sri Charani, the Andhra left-arm spinner, for her key role in the final, becoming the first woman from the state to play in a World Cup for India.