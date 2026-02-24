BJP demands action against alleged temple desecration incidents

Puttaparthi: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met the Joint Collector, Bharadwaj, at the District Collectorate as part of the party’s ‘Janata Varadhi’ programme and submitted a memorandum seeking action on alleged incidents of temple desecration in the State.

Acting on the directions of State BJP president PVN Madhav, the delegation led by district president G.M. Shekhar and district Janata Varadhi convener Talamarla Harikrishna Goud raised concerns over incidents that allegedly occurred between 2019 and 2024 during the previous Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government.

They referred to the burning of a temple chariot at Ramateertham and reported cases of damage to temple idols at various locations, urging a comprehensive inquiry into the incidents and action against those found responsible.

The delegation also expressed objection to an alleged incident during the ongoing Assembly session in which images of Lord Venkateswara were reportedly displayed and mishandled in the Legislative Council. They demanded appropriate action against those responsible, terming it an insult to religious sentiments.

BJP leaders Balagangadhar Bhaskar, G. Kalyan Kumar, Ramu, Veeranjaneyulu, Ganesh, Narayana, Lakshmi Naik, Mahananda and others were present during the submission of the memorandum.