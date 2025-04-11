  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP demands PM portrait in all govt offices

BJP demands PM portrait in all govt offices
x
Highlights

BJP activists, led by party district chief Samanchi Srinivas and party spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait in TUDA and Sub-Registrar offices here on Thursday.

Tirupati: BJP activists, led by party district chief Samanchi Srinivas and party spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait in TUDA and Sub-Registrar offices here on Thursday.

Srinivas and Bhanu Prakash sought the officials to put PM photos in their offices in the district. The Collector should issue necessary orders for putting the PM photo in all offices, they added.

The BJP activists will take the initiative and put up PM photo in all offices by bearing the expenditure, if the officials don’t do so, Samanchi said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick