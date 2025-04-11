Live
BJP demands PM portrait in all govt offices
Highlights
Tirupati: BJP activists, led by party district chief Samanchi Srinivas and party spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, put up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait in TUDA and Sub-Registrar offices here on Thursday.
Srinivas and Bhanu Prakash sought the officials to put PM photos in their offices in the district. The Collector should issue necessary orders for putting the PM photo in all offices, they added.
The BJP activists will take the initiative and put up PM photo in all offices by bearing the expenditure, if the officials don’t do so, Samanchi said.
