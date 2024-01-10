BJP demands release of funds for Veligonda

Markapuram: The BJP AP executive committee member Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu demanded the government to immediately release Rs 1,800 crore for the completion of the Veligonda project. He warned that if the government didn’t complete the Veligonda project, they will lay siege to the houses of YSRCP MLAs in the district.

On Tuesday, the BJP workers conducted a rally in Markapuram and protested in front of the sub-collector office. Speaking at the protest, Srinivasulu demanded the government to allocate a permanent quota for the water. He demanded the government to name the Veligonda project canal after the agitator for the project, Badam Ramulu and demanded the distribution of an R&R package to all oustees of the project. Srinivaulu said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to complete the project in a few months, but extended year by year in his four times tour to the district.

He shared the estimates for the R&R package as Rs 1,400 crore and an immediate requirement of Rs 800 crores for the works to store water in the reservoir.

In the second phase, they require another Rs 1,000 crore for the completion of feeder canals, and Rs 3,000 crore for the third phase works. Srinivasulu said that they will conduct a Padayatra to Veligonda project by the end of this month.

BJP senior leaders Sasanala Saarojini Devi, Grandhe Satyanarayana, Rayapati Ajay, Chinnaiah, Kisan Morcha vice-president Unnam Srinivasulu, Singa Prasad, Adinarayana, Badam Manohar, Gumma Ramudu, Ramaiah Yadav and others were present.