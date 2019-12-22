BJP demands the release of white paper on development of state
Highlights
BJP MLC Somu Virraju has demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to release a white paper on the development of the state.
BJP MLC Somu Virraju has demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to release a white paper on the development of the state.
Speaking to reporters at party office here on Sunday he said the government should develop all the districts equally.
The government also planning to create new districts as parliamentary constituencies as head quarters.
Because of it the number of districts will be increased to 25 from the existing 13 districts.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
22 Dec 2019 9:20 AM GMT