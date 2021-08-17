  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP flays government for displaying CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo at UHCs

BJP State general secretary PVN Madhav visiting a Urban Health Centre in Guntur on Tuesday
x

BJP State general secretary PVN Madhav visiting a Urban Health Centre in Guntur on Tuesday

Highlights

BJP state general secretary PVN Madhav visited Urban Health Centre at Sangadigunta and inspected the Covid-19 vaccination process on Tuesday

Guntur: BJP state general secretary PVN Madhav visited Urban Health Centre at Sangadigunta and inspected the Covid-19 vaccination process on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he found fault with the State government for not keeping the portrait of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UHC and recalled that the National Health Mission is releasing funds for UHCs. He said that the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is displayed at UHCs. He flayed the state government for labelling the Central government schemes as the State schemes for gaining a political mileage.

He said that the Centre is ready to sanction some more UHCs to the State in addition to 4400 UHCs at present. Though the Central government is freely distributing rice to white ration card holders, the State government is claiming it as its own scheme.

BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, Nerella Madava Rao, Vanama Narendra, Chandrasekhar and Gangadhar were among those present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X