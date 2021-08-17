BJP flays government for displaying CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's photo at UHCs

Guntur: BJP state general secretary PVN Madhav visited Urban Health Centre at Sangadigunta and inspected the Covid-19 vaccination process on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, he found fault with the State government for not keeping the portrait of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UHC and recalled that the National Health Mission is releasing funds for UHCs. He said that the portrait of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is displayed at UHCs. He flayed the state government for labelling the Central government schemes as the State schemes for gaining a political mileage.

He said that the Centre is ready to sanction some more UHCs to the State in addition to 4400 UHCs at present. Though the Central government is freely distributing rice to white ration card holders, the State government is claiming it as its own scheme.

BJP district president Patibandla Rama Krishna, Nerella Madava Rao, Vanama Narendra, Chandrasekhar and Gangadhar were among those present.