BJP has its own strength and we are planning our strategy" BJP State Chief Purandeswari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP State President Daggubati Purandeshwari said that in the current political situation in the state, they don't need to know what is happening in other parties, but they will definitely invite whoever comes to join their party with the thought of serving BJP principles with respect and dedication. While speaking to Hans India on Wednesday she said that the BJP has a clear strategy for the activities to be followed for the 2024 elections. It is said that a comprehensive plan is being prepared considering the strength of the BJP in the state and its ability to convert it into votes. She commented that it will be decided by discussing with party leaders and ranks within the four walls and it is not a matter of public discussion.

Purandeswari explained that they are strengthening the party based on all the parliamentary and assembly seats and have strengthened the machinery from the booth level.

She said that she is touring the districts to get the views of the party leaders on how strong they are as an organization and what needs to be done to win the elections. Came to Rajahmundry to talk to activists and leaders as part of that, she added.





Referring to the speculation that Purandeshwari would contest from the Rajahmundry parliamentary constituency, she said it was just propaganda. She clarified that she is ready to contest from wherever the central leadership instructs her to contest. She reminded that BJP had won Rajahmundry Parliament and Assembly seats in the past.



She denied the news about the change of BJP president in the state. She commented that there is no need to discuss such unimportant news at this time when the state is being destroyed. The media and social media should also act responsibly in promoting such news.