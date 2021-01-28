BJP-Jana Sena leaders meet governor, seeks transparency in Panchayat Elections

BJP and Jana Sena leaders said they had asked the governor to ensure that the panchayat elections were held transparently. They asked the governor to direct the state government to take steps to prevent any trouble during the local body elections. Asked to see the nomination process to be held through online. BJP leaders Somu Veerraju, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Madhukar, Jana Sena leaders Nadendla Manohar and Durgesh met governor Biswabhushan at Raj Bhavan have already appealed.

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar said that they were conspiring with temptations and threats in the wake of the panchayat elections. He accused of committing irregularities by volunteers and explained the political situation in the state to the governor. The BJP and Jana Sena alliance alleged that YSRCP prevented filing of nominations by other parties in the past and asked governor to take appropriate precautions in this regard.

Somu Weeraraj alleged that the government was negligent in its attacks on temples. He was incensed that house arrests were being made if he called for a public movement. He accused the government of inciting religious hatred in the state and questioned why public money was being distributed to the Church Fathers. "Is the government encouraging religious conversions?" he asked. Somu Veeraraju explained that he had asked the governor to make the process of nominations online.