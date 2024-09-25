  • Menu
BJP, JSP draw blank in nominated posts in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Leaders of both BJP and JSP in the district are unhappy over non-allotment nominated posts which were announced on Tuesday. TDP leader...

Srikakulam: Leaders of both BJP and JSP in the district are unhappy over non-allotment nominated posts which were announced on Tuesday. TDP leader from Palasa Assembly constituency VBabu Rao got state level post as chairman for the AP Trade Promotion Corporation (APTPC).

Another two TDP leaders ARamakrishnam Naidu of AmadalavalasaAssembly seat got director post for the AP Marketing Federation and SRamanayya of Srikakulam Assembly constituency was given director post for the Urban Finance and Infrastructure Corporation (UFIC).

JSP leaders from Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Tekkali and Palasa Assembly constituencies expected nominated posts but in view of statewide equations their names were not considered by the government.

