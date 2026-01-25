IAS and IPS officers tie knot in simple ceremony

Hyderabad: In an age where weddings are often marked by lavish spending and grand celebrations, the decision of two young officers, here, to opt for a quiet and meaningful registered marriage has drawn appreciation from many.

In an inspiring moment on Saturday an IAS and an IPS officer chose to begin their married life in a simple and dignified manner, setting an example for society.

Young IPS officer Seshadri Reddy, a native of Lingarareddygudem in Choutuppal mandal and currently serving as the DCP of Quthbullapur, married IAS officer Srikanth Reddy, who hails from Kadapa district and is presently undergoing IAS training.

The couple registered their marriage at the Choutuppal Sub-Registrar Office in Suryapet district without any pomp or extravagance.