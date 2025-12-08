BJP launches coordination war room for Vajpayee Centenary programmes

Vijayawada: BJPState president PVN Madhav inaugurated Coordination War Room on Sunday at party’s state office in Vijayawada, in preparation for the upcoming Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centenary celebrations. Following the inauguration, he met with several committees established to ensure smooth execution of the yatra.

Addressing the media on this occasion, Madhav announced that extensive arrangements are in place for the State-wide bus yatra, set to begin on December 11 at Dharmavaram, featuring a large public meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been invited as chief guests for the inaugural day.

Madhav mentioned that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to construct a Vajpayee Smritivanam in honor of the former Prime Minister. He described Vajpayee as a symbol of coalition governance and an architect of modern development in the State. As part of the centenary celebrations, statues of Vajpayee will be installed throughout the State.

Emphasising the government's vision for development, Madhav stated that the State is progressing toward becoming a hub for pharmaceuticals and IT, while Rayalaseema is being developed into a power hub. He noted that Vajpayee played a crucial role in making telecom services affordable for ordinary citizens. The Bus Yatra is expected to conclude with a grand public meeting in Amaravati on December 25.

Several BJP leaders participated in the event, including State general secretary and Yatra convener Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, NTR district president Adduri Sri Ram, spokespersons Sadineni Yamini, Yamini Sharma, and Shaik Baji, along with other senior leaders.

Committees have been formed to oversee various aspects of the yatra, including route planning, publicity, transport, finance, guest coordination, media, and exhibitions. Ramesh Naidu will serve as State Yatra convener, with Kilari Dilip as War Room in-charge.