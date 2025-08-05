BJP leader chosen for US leadership exchange programme

Kurnool: Dr Vinusha Reddy, State BJP spokesperson, has been selected as India’s sole delegate for the 2025 International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), a premier US State Department exchange initiative for emerging global leaders. The programme, themed ‘Women in Politics and Civil Society’, will run from August 9 to 30, involving delegates from 20 countries, including Japan, Germany, and South Africa. Dr Reddy will visit US cities like Washington DC, Boston, and Salt Lake City, engaging with lawmakers, civic groups, and women leaders. Highlights include a Gallup leadership workshop and discussions on gender parity in politics.

Medical practitioner and author Dr Vinusha Reddy manages a hospital in Kurnool and wrote ‘India Before & After 2014: Why Bharat Needs BJP?’. She previously represented India at the 2023 BRICS Political Parties Dialogue Summit in South Africa, contributing to the summit resolution. Her IVLP selection aligns with India’s push for women’s representation, including the proposed 33% reservation for women in the 2029 elections. Dr. Reddy thanked the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for supporting women’s leadership, noting the honor of joining IVLP alumni like Indira Gandhi and Modi in fostering global dialogue.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday ahead of her visit, Dr Reddy thanked BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing women’s leadership. “This is not just a personal honour but a recognition of BJPs commitment to empowering new voices, especially women,” she said.