BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy issued home quarantine notice after his tour of Kurnool

The BJP state vice-president S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy who has visited Kurnool, which is a Redzone area in violation of lockdown rules has been issued notice stating that he had to be home quarantined. Officials said in a notice that he would be under house arrest for four weeks. When the authorities went to give notice, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that he was not in the house and hence they had to paste the notice on the wall. "If anyone tries to go anywhere in defiance of the notice, a case will be filed against him," said Ramakrishna. Doctors suggest him to go for tests as he had moved in the Redzone area of Kurnool.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy, on the other hand, responded to the notices stating that he had not received any such notice. He said that as a he has the status of Union Minister of State, he could move anywhere in the state. Notices were issued to the local CI and SC. He has security for 24 hours. The central and state governments have given him security. He also asked whether the ruling party has guts to put the YSRCP leaders in a quarantine who are touring the districts

While, collector Gandam Chandra has seriously considered the unauthorized leaking of details of corona positive cases and issued show cause notice to Special Deputy Collector Visweswara Naidu, who is the nodal officer of the COVID-19 Command Control Room. A note was issued unofficially on Wednesday by the Command Control in the Collectorate stating that there were 8 Covid cases on the same day and 44 positive cases in the district.

In fact, there were only six positive cases in the district. The information was leaked out unofficially. Show cause notice issued to Command Control Room nodal officer seeking explanation.