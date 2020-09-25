BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy tests positive for coronavirus, goes into home isolation

The coronavirus cases continues in Andhra Pradesh with many politicians infecting with Coronavirus. Recently, AP BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy was diagnosed with coronavirus positive. He underwent corona diagnostic tests after noticing symptoms of fever and appeared positive. With this he is currently remained in home isolation. Meanwhile, Vishuvardhan Reddy, who is active in the BJP, has been active in the BJP's programs on the Tirumala Declaration controversy. He also took part in protests on Thursday. In this context, he suggested that the leaders who participated in the program with him and those close to him should undergo coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, the number of corona cases in the Andhra Pradesh are bit deceasing however itbhas been a concern with many celebrities affecting with virus. According to a bulletin released on Thursday evening, 7,855 new corona cases were reported in the Andhra Pradesh, which brings the total number of cases to 6,54,385. The total death toll rose to 5,558. However, the increase in the number of people recovering from the corona in the state also high. As many as 8,807 people who have recently recovered from the corona have been discharged.



The total number of coronavirus recovered in the AP is at 5,79,474 and the number of active cases is 69,353. There have been 53,78,367 corona tests conducted in the state so far. In the state, 1095 new cases were reported in East Godavari district, 992 in West Godavari, 927 in Prakasam, 902 in Chittoor, 551 in Guntur, 545 in Kadapa, 497 in Anantapur, 461 in Srikakulam, 425 in Visakhapatnam, 405 in Nellore, 384 in Vijayanagaram, 346 in Krishna and 325 in Kurnool district respectively.

