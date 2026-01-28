Indira Hospital sees major upgrade in brain services

The Delhi government has expanded multiple critical healthcare services at Indira Gandhi Hospital (IGH), Dwarka, strengthening public healthcare delivery in West Delhi and improving access to timely and quality medical care.

As part of the expansion, the hospital’s dialysis facilities have been significantly enhanced, with the number of dialysis beds and machines increased from 35 to 50. The move is expected to reduce patient waiting time and ensure uninterrupted renal care for those requiring regular treatment.

Diagnostic services have also been upgraded with the commissioning of a new 500 mA X-ray machine in the Radiology Department. The facility has been introduced primarily to support emergency and trauma cases, enabling faster and more accurate imaging for critically ill patients.