Zoo set for extensive overhaul

New Delhi: From redesigned entrances and improved traffic flow to reconstructed animal habitats and expanded veterinary care, the National Zoological Park in the capital is set for sweeping modernisation under a Rs 400-crore redevelopment plan, according to an official. Work on the comprehensive modernisation plan is scheduled to begin in February, pending final approval from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Central Zoo Authority official said.

The Centre had granted in-principle approval of Rs 400 crore and the investment board has largely agreed with the proposed changes, paving the way for formal clearance, the official told PTI. The redevelopment proposal was recently placed before the Delegated Investment Board, a government body that clears major public infrastructure investments, and funding for the project will be drawn through this mechanism, he said.

“Reliance’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre will play a significant advisory role, with many of its recommendations incorporated into the project blueprint,” the official said. Elaborating on the makeover plan, he said a major focus will be the complete renovation of the zoo’s front gate, including new pickup and drop-off zones, a visitors’ centre and upgraded entry facilities. To address traffic congestion, the existing foot overbridge on Mathura Road will be extended up to the zoo’s entrance, enabling safer pedestrian access while easing traffic movement in the area, he said.