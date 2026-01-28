Cold wave tightens grip after rain and hailstorms

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sharp change in weather on Tuesday as intermittent rainfall, strong winds and hail storms affected several areas, leading to a significant drop in temperatures and increased cold conditions across the region.

Light rain began early in the morning and continued intermittently till the afternoon. Although the sky cleared briefly later in the day, strong winds made movement outdoors difficult. By evening, rainfall intensified once again, and hailstones were reported around 5 pm in parts of Noida, further worsening the cold.

Hailstorms were reported from areas including Noida, Kalindi Kunj, Badarpur and Shaheen Bagh. The sudden spell of hail slowed traffic on several roads and caused temperatures to fall rapidly. In Noida, the minimum temperature dropped to 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature remained around 18 degrees Celsius. Similar conditions were recorded in Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, where rain and hail led to a noticeable chill.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for some parts of Delhi-NCR and an orange alert for others, warning of continued adverse weather. The department said the current weather pattern is likely to persist for the next two days.

Commenting on the weather situation, IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mahapatra said that cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall and strong winds are expected to continue for the next two to three days. He said temperatures are likely to drop further, intensifying the cold.

He advised people, particularly children and the elderly, to take precautions against the cold and urged motorists to remain cautious while driving during rain and low-visibility conditions.