BJP slams Rahul for not wearing ‘patka’

The BJP on Tuesday criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for allegedly not wearing the traditional North-Eastern ‘patka’ despite a request from President Droupadi Murmu, claiming that the incident had exposed his ‘hateful thinking.’

Speaking to IANS, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said Rahul Gandhi’s

actions reflected a disrespectful attitude towards the Northeast.

“Rahul Gandhi’s thinking has been exposed. Even foreign diplomats were ready to wear the Assamese patta, which is a splendid and beautiful creation of the Northeast. By refusing to wear it, he is, in some way, disrespecting the country and the Northeast. Has Rahul Gandhi developed such an attitude towards the people of the region? Why is he avoiding wearing a cultural symbol from there? This reflects a hateful mindset, running a shop of hatred and selling it,” he said.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leadership of arrogance.

“The problem today is that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi are trapped in feudal arrogance and a sultan-like mindset. You may have seen the outcome of such stubborn behaviour in the incident at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Continuous hooliganism and chaos are pushing the party towards its own destruction,” Naqvi said.