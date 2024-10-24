BJP leaders felicitate Kishan Reddy

Guntur : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited Guntur on Wednesday to attend a private function. BJP leaders Jupudi Ranga Raju, Valluri Jaya Prakash Narayana, former minister Dr Sanakkayala Aruna, Koturu Venkata Subba Rao, Ch Tirupathi Rao felicitated him at the R&B Guest House. They discussed various schemes implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strengthening of the party.