Live
Just In
BJP Leaders Honor Founding Members with Active Membership Drive
In a significant move to strengthen its grassroots support, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has initiated an active membership drive, spearheaded by key party leaders including BJP Andhra Pradesh President Smt. Daggubati Purandeshwari, National General Secretary Arun Singh, and senior leader Ram Madhav. The initiative, which aims to engage new members and enhance the party's organizational framework, has garnered attention for its personal touch.
As part of the campaign, prominent figures such as former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, along with other founding members and inspiring leaders of the BJP, were presented with active memberships directly at their residences. This gesture underscores the party's commitment to honoring its legacy and engaging its foundational figures in contemporary activities.
The active membership initiative also highlights the role of the BJP National Active Membership Committee, which includes senior members dedicated to expanding the party's base and fostering a sense of belonging among its supporters. Through such efforts, the BJP aims to strengthen its presence across the nation, ensuring that its values and vision continue to resonate with the public.