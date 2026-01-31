BJP MP receives public petitions

Vijayawada: BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha Member Paka Venkata Satyanarayana received petitions from public at Vijayawada Janata Varadhi on Friday. Several party leaders and representatives participated in the programme, including Vetukuri Surya Narayana Raju, State official spokespersons Sadineni Yamini Sharma, Shaik Baji, Ratna Kumari and Vengalarao Yadav, among others.

Later speaking to the media, Satyanarayana shared his views on Union Budget and national economic developments.

He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for eighth consecutive time is a historic record, reflecting her vast experience and the people’s continued trust in stable governance under the same government.

He stated that experts have analysed the Budget as one that strengthens the economy while aligning with the aspirations of the people.

The country’s growth rate is expected to rise significantly, while inflation is projected to come under control.

He noted that India has the potential to emerge as the world’s second-largest player in the electronics sector.

Highlighting India’s economic progress, he said the country has moved from 11th position in the global economy in 2014 to 4th position today, which stands as testimony to a decade of effective governance. The Union Budget size, which stood at Rs 14.30 lakh crore in 2014, has now increased to Rs 50.40 lakh crore.

He added that the government not only successfully managed Covid-19 pandemic, but also ensured that the impact of global conflicts did not adversely affect India.

Strategic crude oil imports from Russia and agreements with the European Union have enhanced India’s global standing. He recalled the statement of the European Union President that ‘when India grows, world grows’, describing it as a recognition of India’s rising influence.

From the perspective of Andhra Pradesh’s interests, MP Satyanarayana said the Budget includes several crucial aspects.

With the Centre taking full responsibility for the construction of the Polavaram project, works are expected to accelerate.

He criticised the previous government for damaging the State in the name of ‘three capitals’ and said Amaravati will now be developed as the legally recognised sole capital, with special packages from the Centre and financial assistance from institutions such as NABARD.

He pointed out that India accounts for 76 per cent of global aquaculture exports, of which nearly 60 per cent originate from Andhra Pradesh, and said the sector has received due importance in the Budget.

He further stated that due to the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, global trade organisations have gained confidence in Andhra Pradesh, paving the way for large-scale investments.

Overall, the MP said, the Budget accords priority to national security as well as the development of agriculture and industrial sectors, laying a strong foundation for sustained growth.