BJP outlines development agenda, flays opponents

Kadapa: BJP district president Shashi Bhushan Reddy addressed various aspects of the State development and political dynamics, at a press conference at party district office here on Thursday.

Party State president D Purandeswari virtually inaugurated BJP’s Lok Sabha election office here on Thursday, marking party’s strategic preparations for the upcoming elections.

Bommana Subbarayudu has been appointed as the city parliamentary president, further solidifying party’s organisational structure in the region.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s implementation of numerous welfare and development schemes across the country, Shashi Bhushan Reddy emphasised the need for development of the State, stressing the importance of Central cooperation in catalysing progress.

In contrast, he criticised YS Sharmila Reddy’s recent political manoeuvres, labelling her as a ‘new beggar’ for assuming leadership of the beleaguered Congress party and engaging in what he described as theatrical politics. He dismissed Sharmila’s allegations against Modi and BJP, calling them unfounded and ridiculous.

Reddy highlighted the sluggish progress of Polavaram works during the previous N Chandrababu Naidu regime, attributing it to corruption and mismanagement.

He lamented the dire conditions faced by farmers in the district and accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading unemployed youth with false promises.

Amidst these critiques, the BJP leader affirmed party’s readiness for the upcoming elections and questioned Sharmila’s sudden advocacy for special status after a decade of silence.

He vehemently refuted allegations of BJP being a communal party, citing the absence of inter-religious conflicts since Modi assumed office. BJP leaders Bommana Subbarayudu, Subba Reddy, Jayaramulu and others were present.