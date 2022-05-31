BJP State leadership prepares for early election

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Though election is still two years away as per the schedule, the statements of several political leaders are hinting that elections can come at any time.

The call of Telugu Desam Party leaders in Mahanadu and the statements of YSRCP leaders in Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra reveal the same point. Now BJP also stepped in that direction. The party leaders are preparing to organise massive programmes to make it clear that it is ready for election and to prepare its cadre for election whenever it come.

This was also confirmed by BJP State president Somu Veerraju. He told The Hans India that BJP is ready to face whenever election held. He said the current political climate in the State is completely in favour of his party. Whether the election come earlier than scheduled or not, election atmosphere is already prevailing in the State, he said.

On the occasion of the completion of eight years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure at the Centre, a large-scale campaign was launched under the name of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan from May 30 to June 14.

BJP leaders and activists will visit door-to-door across the State to meet people. Veerraju said the various schemes introduced and implemented by the Modi government will explain his achievements. Two Union Ministers will visit the State on May 31 to participate in the programme.

BJP National president JP Nadda will tour Andhra Pradesh on June 6 and 7, who is on a two-day visit to AP. He will take part in BJP programmes in Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram. The party State president said Nadda will address a public meeting at Rajahmundry Arts College too.

Veerraju said plans are afoot to hold public meetings across the State on June 14 in the East Godavari district as well. He said money would be credited directly into the farmers' accounts through Kisan Samman fund scheme, which will be launched by the Prime Minister on May 31.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, Water Transport, and AYUSH Sarvanand Sonowal will visit Visakhapatnam, and Union Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Electronics Rajiv Chandrasekhar will visit Rajahmundry on May 31 to participate in Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan programme.

The BJP leader said that External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also visit AP and he would attend the function in Visakhapatnam on June 12.

Somu Veerraju clarified that the party cadre is also enthusiastic about this and would try their best to adapt the positive atmosphere among the people for the elections.