BJP-TDP-JSP is slowly getting strong in Visakha South

Visakhapatnam: TDP which appeared weak in Visakhapatnam South constituency is gradually getting a firm grip in the segment.



Pinning hopes for the ticket from the constituency, TDP former MLA Gandi Babji took the sole responsibility as the segment in-charge, rendering services and organising the party activities.

However, as part of the tripartite alliance, the TDP decided to allot the seat for Jana Sena Party candidate Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav. Before joining the JSP, Vamsi served as YSRCP district president and was later nominated as an MLC. When Vamsi was given the seat for south constituency, it did come as a big disappointment for Gandi Babji, who distanced himself from the party activities thereon.

Meanwhile, sitting MLA, who was once a TDP leader switched loyalty, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar accelerated his campaign in the south constituency to hit a hat-trick.

Despite a section of YSRCP corporators opposing Ganesh Kumar's candidature, it did not leave much impact on the sitting MLA as TDP was not that strong in the segment.

But it is a different scenario now. After a long pause, former AP chairman of Brahmin Corporation Seethamraju Sudhakar, who was with the YSRCP, teamed up with the TDP. Along with a few corporators, Sudhakar joined the TDP in the presence of the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Ugadi.

Sudhakar was accompanied by GVMC corporators Urukuti Narayana Rao, Villuri Bhaskar Rao, Yatha Corporation director BVS Naveen Kumar, among others. They assured Naidu that they will extend their support to the party in the ensuing elections.

Earlier, Sudhakar contested as North Andhra Graduates MLC candidate from YSRCP and gave a tough fight to his opponent. With his entry into the TDP, the south segment is all set to become even stronger.

Meanwhile, Naidu reached out to Gandi Babji and gave another major portfolio to him as TDP district president in addition to south constituency in-charge. For the past two years, he has been working in the segment at the grassroots level to strengthen the party and its cadre.

With Sudhakar and Vamsi walking out of the ruling party and teaming up with the TDP and JSP respectively, the BJP-TDP-JSP is all set to grow strong in the segment.