BJP to be in fray in Atmakur bypoll

Nellore: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the party will field its candidate in Atmakur constituency in Nellore district for bypoll. Addressing the media here on Friday, he said corruption and black marketing have increased during YSRCP rule. Bypoll will be held in Atmakur in view of the demise of minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on February 21.

The BJP leader accused the state government of misusing the police machinery by using it to harass innocent people for political reasons. He ridiculed the statement of Nellore SP on the theft of documents related to the case involving minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy from the court premises recently.

"The sequence of events narrated by the SP is funny. The SP said thieves planned to steal iron scrap from a shop and finally ended by in court when dogs chased them from where they decamped with the evidence material connected to Govardhan Reddy's case.

We suggest the police officials discharge duties in a way that increases respect of the police department," he said.

He said officials have to keep in mind that politicians stay in power only for five years and the government employees can serve for 40 years and serve the people with utmost dedication.

BJP state secretary S Suresh Reddy, MLC V Narayana Reddy, state party spokesperson K Anjaneya Reddy, district president G Bharat Kumar and women's wing leader K Vijaya Lakshmi were persent.