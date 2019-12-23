BJP to create awareness on NRC, CAA : P Raghuram Krishna

Kakinada: BJP State coordinator and official spokesperson P Raghuram on Sunday described those people who are opposing National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as `traitors of the country' and the people who wants to destroy the nation were agitating against the bills.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was providing a facility to get recognition and citizenship to migrants from other neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and they are being recognised as the citizens of India.

He said only Communists and Congress were supporting the agitation behind the Muslims. However, he said India would not allow terrorist groups into the country at any cost and the country would protect its sovereignty. He said the BJP would chalk out programmes to create awareness among people on these Acts.

Speaking on three capitals proposal in the state, Raghuram said the party wants development of `seed capital' where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid stone and regional and zone wise development of all areas.

He said that setting up of High Court was the desire of Rayalaseema people and the North Andhra people wants development of their region. However, he said the government should not repeat previous TDP government's mistakes of focusing development in single area. The development should be decentralised to address all people's problems, he said.

BJP district president Y Malakondaiah said the party district committees would be formed by December 27.