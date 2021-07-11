BJP to fight against 'anti-people' policies of government

Kadapa: District level executive committee meeting held at Proddaturu on Sunday opined that undemocratic rule is being prevailed in the state. The meeting also decided to launch protests against anti-people policies of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state vice-president C Adinarayana Reddy pointed out that government was always concentrating on how to loot public money instead of focusing on welfare of people.

He alleged that volunteer system established by the government was not yielding desired results and said illegal sand mining and smuggling were rampant in the state.

He said that development was not seen anywhere in the state except Pulivendula constituency. Party district president Y Yella Reddy pointed that there will be no use of installing Tippu Sultan statue in Proddaturu and it will create unnecessary religious differences between Hindu and Muslim communities. He said BJP will launch strong agitation until YSR Congress withdraws such move.

