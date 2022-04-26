BJP to file contempt of court petition against officials

Nellore: BJP MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy on Monday said that some anti-social elements from Masjid premises located close to District Court complex, tried to instigate communal disturbances throwing beer bottles at the Hanuman idol during Sobha Yatra in the city on Sunday. Addressing media, he said they even warned the people, who participated in the procession. He said they will file a contempt of court petition in the High Court, where officials failed to implement orders for eviction of premises even after the four years. He said majority people who created trouble in the masjid premises were anti-social elements and rowdy sheeters and created terror-like situation while the procession was traversing the masjid. He appreciated the police teams for efficiently averting the disturbances.

He said they had planned Sobha Yatra on Sunday from TTD Kalyana Mandapam to Stonehouse Pet area and people followed the yatra voluntarily on 15,000 motorcycles. Even though they had obtained permission from the police authorities and were following the approved road map as part of Yatra, some people deliberately created disturbance at the masjid close to District Court complex hurling beer bottles on the sacred Utsav Murthy of Hanuman, he lamented.

He said anti-social elements, who disturbed harmony in the city, should be punished under stringent law.

The MLC said the land where the masjid constructed was encroached and still it is not being removed despite the High Court issuing directions four years ago. He said they are going to approach the court allowing the premises for religious activities. BJP leader M Ramesh submitted a representation to the District Collector on Monday in this regard asking people to maintain communal harmony in the city.