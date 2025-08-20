BJP to host ‘Sphoorthi’ prog for nomadic communities on Aug 30

Putaparthi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) OBC Morcha District President Hasnapuram Chanti released invitation pamphlets for the upcoming Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Communities Liberation Day celebrations scheduled for August 30 in Vijayawada.

The event will be organized under the theme “Nomadic Communities: Heirs of Values, Bridges of Culture.”

The pamphlets were released at the BJP district office in the presence of BJP District President Gorantla Mohan Shekhar, District General Secretary Amar Devendra, and Anand, who attended as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, District President Mohan Shekhar said that the two-day “Sphoorthi” programme on August 30-31 aims to inspire nomadic communities and highlight their cultural contributions.

He explained that BJP State President PVN Madhav has called upon community elders across the state to participate. National leaders and Union Ministers are also expected to attend.

The event will feature a cultural rally, exhibitions showcasing the traditional professions of nomadic communities, and felicitations for artists, activists, and award recipients.

The BJP also plans to release a roadmap addressing the long-standing issues and demands of these communities.

Leaders urged intellectuals, youth, women, and community organizations across Andhra Pradesh to participate and make the program a grand success.

“This event will serve as a platform to showcase the pride, history, sacrifices, and struggles of nomadic communities to society, the government, and policymakers,” they said.

District representative Jyothi Prasad, executive member Soke Ram Anjaneyulu, town secretary Narayana Lakshminarayana Nayak, social media co-convener Medar Srinivasulu, Tadimarri Mandal President Devara Rammohan, Anil Kumar, and others participated.