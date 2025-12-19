OTT Release: This Weekend What ALL You Can Watch

Confused about how to spend your weekend at home? Worry no more—we've curated a list of binge-worthy series and movies to keep you entertained and glued to your screen. From high-octane action thrillers to heartfelt dramas, this lineup is tailored for every mood, no theater required.

Top Picks For Weekend

Four More Shots Please Season 4

Four More Shots Please is now gearing up for its much-awaited Season 4, featuring Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo as the leads. The series tracks four flawed yet fiercely honest women—two in their 30s and two in their 20s—as they navigate love, life, messy choices, and personal battles in Mumbai, leaning on their unbreakable friendship. So, don't wait; catch the premiere today, December 19, on Amazon Prime Video.

Mrs Despande

Starring Madhuri Dixit in a gripping role, this crime thriller is perfect for your lazy weekend binge. The story follows a retired serial killer who teams up with the police to hunt a ruthless copycat murderer. Inspired by the French series La Mante, it delivers edge-of-your-seat suspense. Streaming now on JioCinema (Hotstar).

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

A chilling extension of the 2020 hit Raat Akeli Hai, this new season dives into the twisted Bansal family murders. Nawazuddin Siddiqui returns as the no-nonsense cop unraveling dark secrets, infidelity, and shocking betrayals in a small-town web of lies. Tense, atmospheric, and unputdownable—premieres December 19 on Netflix.

Emily In Paris Season 5

Lily Collins is back as the bubbly American marketer shaking up Parisian life in Emily In Paris Season 5. Expect more fashion, romance drama, career chaos, and cultural clashes as Emily juggles love triangles and business rivalries. Lighthearted escapism at its best—drops only on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4

Kapil Sharma's hilarious chaos returns with The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4, packed with celebrity guests, outrageous sketches, and laugh-out-loud improv. From Bollywood A-listers to sports stars, it's non-stop comedy gold for family viewing. The first episode will premiere on December 20.

So, don't think too much; simply check the list and begin watching.