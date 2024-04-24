BJP to intensify campaign in state

Vijayawada: BJP will intensify election campaign in Andhra Pradesh, said AP BJP election co-in-charge Siddharthnath Singh on Tuesday.

He, along with other BJP leaders, released the BJP national manifesto’s Telugu copy at the state party office here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the BJP candidates along with the NDA alliance partners are canvassing in the state and will intensify the campaign for the victory in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

He said national BJP leaders will participate in the election campaign in the state and dates of their visit will be finalised soon.

Siddharthanath Singh alleged that there is rampant corruption in Andhra Pradesh and there is a big liquor scam going on. The BJP government is contemplating to introduce Uniform Civil Code in the country, he said.

BJP state vice president V Suryanarayana Raju, BJP official spokesperson S Yamini Sarma and others participated in the manifesto release programme.