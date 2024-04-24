  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

BJP to intensify campaign in state

BJP to intensify campaign in state
x
Highlights

Party election co-in-charge Siddarthanath Singh and other leaders release Telugu copy of party manifesto

Vijayawada: BJP will intensify election campaign in Andhra Pradesh, said AP BJP election co-in-charge Siddharthnath Singh on Tuesday.

He, along with other BJP leaders, released the BJP national manifesto’s Telugu copy at the state party office here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the BJP candidates along with the NDA alliance partners are canvassing in the state and will intensify the campaign for the victory in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

He said national BJP leaders will participate in the election campaign in the state and dates of their visit will be finalised soon.

Siddharthanath Singh alleged that there is rampant corruption in Andhra Pradesh and there is a big liquor scam going on. The BJP government is contemplating to introduce Uniform Civil Code in the country, he said.

BJP state vice president V Suryanarayana Raju, BJP official spokesperson S Yamini Sarma and others participated in the manifesto release programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X